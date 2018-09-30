ERC sends aid convoy to Lahej, Yemen

LAHEJ, 28th September, 2018 (WAM) -- The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) on Thursday sent a humanitarian relief convoy to a number of villages in Al Mallah District in Lahej Governorate.

Anis Mohammed Nasser, Director General of Al Mallah District welcomed the visiting ERC team and extended thanks for their efforts to provide assistance to the population in remote areas.

Beneficiaries extended thanks and appreciation to the UAE and its humanitarian arm for providing help in the framework of the Emirati giving approach. They also said that ERC is the first humanitarian organisation that has reached to these areas.

