30 Sep 2018

ERC sends aid convoy to Lahej, Yemen

Report
from Emirates News Agency
Published on 28 Sep 2018 View Original

LAHEJ, 28th September, 2018 (WAM) -- The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) on Thursday sent a humanitarian relief convoy to a number of villages in Al Mallah District in Lahej Governorate.

Anis Mohammed Nasser, Director General of Al Mallah District welcomed the visiting ERC team and extended thanks for their efforts to provide assistance to the population in remote areas.

Beneficiaries extended thanks and appreciation to the UAE and its humanitarian arm for providing help in the framework of the Emirati giving approach. They also said that ERC is the first humanitarian organisation that has reached to these areas.

WAM/Hazem Hussein/MOHD AAMIR

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.