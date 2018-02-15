15 Feb 2018

ERC’s aid convoy rescues 1,500 displaced families in Abyan

Report
from Emirates News Agency
Published on 14 Feb 2018 View Original

ABYAN, 14th February, 2018 (WAM) -- The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has sent an urgent relief convoy to Abyan Governorate in response to a call of the local authority following a rise in the number of internally displaced persons from Taiz and Hodeidah.

The relief aid included food and basic supplies for the basic needs of families in difficult living conditions. The convoy assisted 1,500 families who were displaced as a result of Iran-backed Houthi militia actions in the Governorates of Taiz and Hodeidah.

Officials in Abyan said that the generous UAE assistance contributed greatly to restoring normalcy in Yemen, alleviating the suffering of its people, and improving their living conditions. They praised the UAE saying it has always been at the forefront of answering urgent calls made by the authorities in many liberated regions in Yemen.

The displaced persons expressed their gratitude to the UAE and its humanitarian arm, the ERC.

WAM/Rola Alghoul/Nour Salman

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.