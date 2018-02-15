ERC’s aid convoy rescues 1,500 displaced families in Abyan

ABYAN, 14th February, 2018 (WAM) -- The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has sent an urgent relief convoy to Abyan Governorate in response to a call of the local authority following a rise in the number of internally displaced persons from Taiz and Hodeidah.

The relief aid included food and basic supplies for the basic needs of families in difficult living conditions. The convoy assisted 1,500 families who were displaced as a result of Iran-backed Houthi militia actions in the Governorates of Taiz and Hodeidah.

Officials in Abyan said that the generous UAE assistance contributed greatly to restoring normalcy in Yemen, alleviating the suffering of its people, and improving their living conditions. They praised the UAE saying it has always been at the forefront of answering urgent calls made by the authorities in many liberated regions in Yemen.

The displaced persons expressed their gratitude to the UAE and its humanitarian arm, the ERC.

WAM/Rola Alghoul/Nour Salman