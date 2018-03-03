ERC reopens school in Hadramaut, Yemen

HADRAMAUT, 2 March, 2018 (WAM) -- The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has reopened the Rumah Secondary School in the Hadramaut Desert after it had remained closed for more than ten years.

The ERC restored and refitted the school in Rumah District as part of its ongoing efforts to support the education sector in Hadramaut Governorate.

Ahmed Al Neyadi, Deputy Head of the ERC Team in Hadramaut, visited the school with local officials and educators.

Abdul Aziz Al Jabri, Head of the ERC Team in Hadramaut, said that the ERC is committed to supporting local education while adding that the school was completely maintained and provided with the necessary equipment and learning tools.

Yemeni officials thanked the UAE and its relief and humanitarian arm, the ERC, for their assistance in building basic infrastructure, especially education, in Yemen. They also praised the efforts of the UAE’s government and people to restore hope in Yemen, following the country’s political and economic crisis.

The re-opening of the school will help ease the economic suffering of parents living in neighbouring areas, who cannot afford to pay for their children’s transportation to attend classes in the school.

WAM/Tariq Alfaham