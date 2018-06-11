ERC provides aid to displaced Yemenis fleeing Houthis in Hodeidah

AL KHAWKHAH, Yemen, 11th June, 2018 (WAM) -- The team of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, in Yemen's Red Sea Coast has provided humanitarian aid for displaced people who fled the aggressions of the Houthi coup militia in Hodeidah to take shelter in the liberated district of Al Khawkhah.

The beneficiaries expressed their thanks to UAE and its humanitarian arm, the ERC, for the desperately needed assistance - which included food aid and tents for shelter - after they were forced to flee their homes and made displaced.

WAM/Rasha Abubaker/Esraa Ismail