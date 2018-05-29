29 May 2018

ERC organises Iftar for displaced persons, underprivileged families in Dhala, Yemen

Report
from Emirates News Agency
Published on 29 May 2018 View Original

DHALA, 29th May, 2018 (WAM) -- A team from the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, organised on Monday, a group Iftar for displaced persons and underprivileged families in the Dhala Governorate, as part of its Ramadan Iftar project, with the support of H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, wife of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

The families from the governorates of Hija, Hodeidah and Taiz who were displaced by the war, expressed their happiness over the ERC’s gesture to organise the group Iftar. They added that the ERC’s efforts to assist Yemenis confirms the UAE’s support for the Yemeni people, and the ERC’s Ramadan Iftar meals are helping needy families during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The hosts of the displaced families stated that the Iftar meals and rescue aid provided by the ERC to these families had eased their suffering, especially as they lack their necessary living requirements. They also wished that the ERC would continue supplying Iftar meals and food parcels throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan and thanked the UAE’s leadership, government and people for supporting the people of Yemen.

WAM/Esraa Ismail/Nour Salman

