ERC opens Therapeutic Feeding Centre for malnourished children in Tarim Hospital, Yemen

TARIM, 2 March 2018 (WAM) -- The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has opened a Therapeutic Feeding Centre, TFC, in Tarim General Hospital in Hadramaut, Yemen, to treat children suffering from malnutrition.

The TFC was funded by the ERC and launched by the World Health Organisation, WHO.

Abdul Al Aziz Al Jaberi, Head of the ERC Team in Hadramaut, stated the opening of the Centre is part of the ERC's efforts to revive the healthcare sector in the governorate, in collaboration with the WHO.

The project aims to provide therapeutic feeding and medical care to children suffering from mild and severe cases of malnutrition, which comply with international standards and WHO guidelines.

WAM/Hassan Bashir/Tariq Alfaham