ERC intensifies relief work in Shabwa, Yemen

SHABWA, 8th March, 2018 (WAM) -- The Emirates Red Crescent has increased its relief assistance in the Upper Directorate of Shabwa, Yemen, as part of its continuous efforts to support liberated areas in Yemen by facilitating the provision of social amenities, aid and development projects.

Under this framework, the ERC distributed on Wednesday 3,000 food baskets to people in the Directorate to help alleviate the suffering of locals.

Mohamed Saif Al Muhairi, ERC Representative in Shabwa, said, the campaign is in response to the food needs of the local population and in keeping with the values and the fundamental humanitarian principles of the UAE, which will continue its charitable efforts to promote the quality of life of Yemenis, and enhance their security and stability.

The beneficiaries expressed their appreciation for the constant support they are receiving as part of the campaign, saying it is helping them through the difficult circumstances they are facing as a result of the deteriorating economic situation and the disruption of income sources caused by the coup the Houthi militias incited against the legitimacy.

They also expressed pride in the UAE's attitudes toward the people of Yemen, which they said reflects the deep historical ties between the two countries and brotherly peoples.

