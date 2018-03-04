ERC inaugurates water project in Lahej, Yemen

LAHEJ, 14th February, 2018 (WAM) -- The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has inaugurated a water project to serve 10,000 families in Tuban District of the Lahej Governorate in Yemen.

The ERC said the project includes an extension of a 9km water distribution network, establishment a 26KW solar power plant and a 30,000-gallon reservoir.

A delegation from the ERC office in Aden and Ahmed Al Turki, Governor of Lahej attended the launch ceremony.

Al Turki thanked the UAE for launching humanitarian and developmental projects that serve Yemeni people.

