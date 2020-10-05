ERC inaugurates last phase of blood bank restoration project in Ibn Sina Hospital, Yemen

HADRAMAUT, 5th October, 2020 (WAM) -- The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, yesterday inaugurated the last phase of a project to restore the blood bank in Ibn Sina Hospital in Mukalla District, Hadramaut Governorate.

The blood bank offers services to the residents of four Yemeni governorates, which are Hadramaut, Shabwa, Al Mahrah and Socotra, being the only centre in Hadramaut specialising in providing all blood groups for all governorates.

The project is part of the ERC’s efforts to support the health sector of Yemeni governorates and raise the level of medical services provided to local residents, under the framework of the UAE’s assistance to Yemen and its support for humanitarian and health projects.

During the event, which was attended by Saleh Omar Al Thaybani, Director of the National Blood Transfusion Centre, and several doctors and heads of departments, Humaid Rashid Al Shamsi, Head of Humanitarian Aid of the ERC in Yemen, stated that the project aims to ease the suffering of the Yemeni people in health and humanitarian areas, as well as provide for their basic medical needs in hospitals and government centres, by restoring medical institutes and supplying them with the latest equipment.

The project involves several phases, starting from the construction phase to equipment maintenance while the last phase includes supplying the centre with new equipment, medicines and medical supplies, Al Shamsi added, noting that the ERC is restoring eight hospitals and medical centres in the governorate, funded by the UAE.

Al Thaybani lauded the UAE’s key role in Hadramaut and its keenness to support the health sector and other local services sectors, stressing that the ERC has significantly contributed to enhancing the lives of people and provided health services.

After its restoration, the blood bank in Ibn Sina Hospital will benefit around 3 million people from Hadramaut, Shabwa, Al Mahrah and Socotra, he added.

WAM/Esraa Ismail/MOHD AAMIR