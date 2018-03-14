14 Mar 2018

ERC to establish solar water pump system in Al Rida

Report
from Emirates News Agency
Published on 11 Mar 2018 View Original

SHABWA, Yemen, 11th March, 2018 (WAM) -- The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, today signed an agreement to establish an integrated solar-operated water pump unit in Goal Al Reida district, Governorate of Shabwa, which should address the needs of around 2,000 people.

The project translates the direction of the UAE leadership to improve the performance of essential service sectors in all Yemeni territories, said Mohamed Saif Al Muheiri, Head of ERC Team in Shabwa.

"Such projects lie within our well thought-out strategy to meet the basic needs of different segments of Yemeni society and address fundamental problems, primarily shortage of water, to ease the suffering of Yemenis and help bring life back to normal, "he added.

For his part, Nasser Ba'oum, Director of the Countryside Water Authority in Shabwa, who attended the signing ceremony, praised the efforts made by the UAE's premier humanitarian arm and the country's generous support for water and other infrastructure projects in Yemen.

WAM/Hatem Mohamed/Tariq alfaham

