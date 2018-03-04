ERC distributes thousands of school bags to students in Khawkhah, Yemen

KHAWKHAH, 13th February, 2018 (WAM) -- Supported by the UAE Armed Forces, Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, teams have distributed thousands of school bags and equipment to students in Khawkhah District on the Red Sea Coast of Yemen, as part of the UAE’s humanitarian and rescue programmes for the Yemeni people and its support for the education system, to help students continue their education and improve their results.

The timely provision of school bags and equipment came when most families are suffering from economic difficulties caused by the actions of the Iranian-backed Houthi militias and the tough humanitarian conditions in the country.

Rashid Al Khateri, ERC Representative in the Red Sea Coast of Yemen, said, in a statement to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, that the distribution of school bags and equipment to local students highlights the UAE’s desire to support Yemen’s education system, as per the ongoing directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, to assist the Yemeni people.

"Today, thousands of school bags, as well as school equipment, were distributed to school students in Khawkhah, to support the education system and assist them through the tough conditions they are facing," Al Khateri said.

In another statement to WAM, Arwa Nasser, Director of Khawkhah School, thanked the UAE and the Arab Coalition for supporting Khawkhah District and providing school bags and equipment.

The students returned to school after the break caused by the events in Yemen, and the UAE had a major role in restoring schools and supporting the education system in Khawkhah and Yemen in general.

The UAE Armed Forces also played a key role in helping Yemen to eliminate the Iranian-backed Houthi militias.

The value of Emirati aid provided to Yemen over the last two and a half year period amounted to AED9.4 billion, which included AED142.2 million for the education sector.

The rebuilding of local schools is a fundamental pillar of supporting the country’s education system. The ERC restored 185 schools by the end of 2017 in Aden, Lahej, Dhala and Taiz, and constructed 21 schools in the districts of Aden, and distributed 8,500 double school chairs, and 2,424 computers over two phases, and installed 190 air conditioners. It also provided 12 buses and equipment transport vehicles, 1,000 blackboards to Lahej Governorate, and 255 water coolers for schools. Some 5,133 students returned to their nurseries, 13,8078 to elementary education, and 26,403 to secondary education.

WAM/Esraa Ismail/Nour Salman