DHALA, 15th June, 2018 (WAM) -- The Emirates Red Crescent distributed on Thursday 600 iftar meals to Somali refugees in Dhala, Yemen.

The food aid distribution is in line with the month-long Ramadan Mir campaign, as per the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

WAM/Nour Salman