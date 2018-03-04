04 Mar 2018

ERC distributes food baskets to residents of Hays, Yemen

Report
from Emirates News Agency
Published on 14 Feb 2018 View Original

HAYS, 14th February, 2018 (WAM) -- The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, with support from the UAE Armed Forces, distributed thousands of food baskets to the residents of Hays District in Hodeidah Governorate on Yemen’s Red Sea Coast, after its liberation from the Iranian-backed Houthi militias.

The distribution of the food baskets is part of the UAE’s humanitarian and relief programmes to help the Yemeni people, and its efforts to support them while most of their families are suffering from economic difficulties caused by the Houthi militias and the country’s tough humanitarian conditions.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, Rashid Al Khateri, ERC Representative in Yemen’s Red Sea Coast, said that distributing the food baskets and humanitarian aid to the residents of the liberated areas of Yemen’s Red Sea Coast and the people of Hays is part of the desire and wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to support the Yemen people, and the monitoring of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and President of the ERC, of the process of distributing aid to Yemenis and easing their suffering.

"The ERC team rushed to offer relief to the residents of Hays and neighbouring villages and to provide humanitarian assistance for the second time, after its liberation from the Iranian-backed Houthi militias. The ERC also launched relief campaigns to improve the living conditions of Yemenis, by distributing humanitarian, relief and development assistance, to help them overcome the difficult conditions caused by the Houthi siege," he added.

Al Khateri pointed out that the ERC’s programmes in Yemen have contributed to returning normal living conditions and helped the Yemeni people, like a brother who offered all that is necessary to rescue and assist them in overcoming their circumstances.

The UAE Armed Forces play a key role in supporting Yemen and eliminating the Iranian-backed Houthi militias, and the country’s liberation goes in hand with providing basic and necessary humanitarian assistance.

The Saudi-led Arab Coalition Forces are continuing their humanitarian efforts in Yemen, and the UAE Armed Forces are delivering humanitarian aid to those in need in the liberated areas of the Red Sea Coast.

