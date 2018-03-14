ERC distributes food aid in Tarim, Yemen

HADRAMAUT, 11th March, 2018 (WAM) -- The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, today distributed more food aid to underprivileged families in Al Suwaim in Tarim Directorate, Wadi Hadramaut, Yemen, as part of its relief project to help the residents of Hadramaut Governorate, by easing their suffering and improving their living and economic conditions.

The aid is also part of the UAE’s humanitarian efforts to help the Yemeni people during the "Year of Zayed" and participate in humanitarian relief efforts around the world.

The ERC aims to help thousands of families who are suffering from difficult and desperate economic and living conditions, which were caused by a shortage of basic supplies and the collapse of the local economy, due to the wars and natural disasters that affected the region.

Many beneficiaries of the aid in Wadi Hadramaut expressed their happiness at the ERC’s efforts to provide them with relief assistance, which were distributed by hundreds of ERC teams in many areas and districts of Hadramaut, including remote areas.

They also praised the UAE’s role in providing relief support to the people of both Hadramaut and all of Yemen, while noting what they are suffering because of a shortage of the basic requirements of life.

Abdul Aziz Al Jaberi, ERC Representative, stated that the ERC is continuing to improve the lives of local residents, providing essential services and launching vital projects. He also highlighted the ERC’s desire to provide assistances to those who deserve help and support.

He explained that the UAE’s efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to needy families is part of the legacy of the country’s founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, which is being continued by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, along with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

This legacy is the what guides the ERC to continue leading in the area of international humanitarian work, and to occupy an advanced regional and international position, he added.

WAM/Hazem Hussein/Tariq alfaham