ERC distributes 700 food parcels to displaced people in Abyan, Yemen

ABYAN, 17th May, 2018 (WAM) -- The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, today began distributing 700 food parcels to displaced people from Hodeidah and Taiz governorates in Abyan Governorate, less than 24 hours after the authority's team inspected their situation and assessed their needs.

The distribution, which is part of the ERC’s efforts to support displaced people during the 'Year of Zayed 2018', included different Yemeni districts.

The ERC team in Abyan was briefed yesterday, during their visit to Khanfar district, about the living conditions and needs of those displaced.

Sheikh Mohammed Al Afifi, Director-General of Khanfar District, expressed his happiness at participating in the distribution of Ramadan food parcels by the ERC. He also thanked the UAE for its relief, education and health projects, on behalf of the district’s residents.

WAM/Esraa

WAM/Rola Alghoul/MOHD AAMIR