14 Mar 2018

ERC dispatches aid convoy to Al Mahfid, Yemen

Report
from Emirates News Agency
Published on 11 Mar 2018 View Original

ABYAN, 11th March, 2018 (WAM) -- The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, today dispatched a humanitarian aid convoy to assist the residents of Al Mahfid District, in the Abyan Governorate, which coincides with a security campaign launched by the Security Belt Forces against terrorists in the district.

The ERC distributed the relief aid to the residents of Wadi Hmara, which is located near the area of the ongoing security campaign.

The residents of Al Mahfid thanked the UAE for supporting them in eliminating terrorists in their area, as well as for providing food supplies.

Abdulatif Al Sayed, Commander of the Security Belt Forces in Abyan, praised the UAE’s security and humanitarian support for the governorate.

WAM/Esraa Ismail/Nour Salman

