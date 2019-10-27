ERC delivers urgent food assistance to Shabwa, Yemen

The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has provided 40 tonnes of urgent food assistance to low-income families in the Governorate of Shabwa as part of UAE's efforts to normalise life in Yemen.

The ERC today distributed 300 food baskets in Azan of Mayfa'a District, benefiting 1920 individuals.

Since the beginning of the Year of Tolerance, the ERC has delivered 31,925 food baskets (1800 tonnes) to 150,379 individuals of underprivileged families in Shabwa.