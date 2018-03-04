ERC delivers food aid in Tarim, Yemen

HADRAMAUT, 3rd March, 2018 (WAM) -- The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, continues its humanitarian relief efforts in the Hadramaut governorate, where it provided food aid to Yemeni citizens in Tarim.

This latest effort falls within the aid organisation's remit and objectives to provide humanitarian relief across various sectors in liberated areas of Yemen, including health, education, and infrastructure development.

Abdulaziz Al Jabri, head of the ERC team in Hadramout, said that the campaign aims to improve the living conditions of individuals by providing them with basic humanitarian, relief and development assistance. He said that the food aid campaign aims to alleviate the severe conditions experienced as a result of food shortages, and help improve the lives of individuals suffering from adverse humanitarian and economic conditions.

WAM/Nour Salman