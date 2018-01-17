17 Jan 2018

ERC delivers 6 aid convoys to Yemen's Yashbam City

Report
from Emirates News Agency
Published on 13 Jan 2018 View Original

SHABWAH, 13th January, 2018 (WAM) -- The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has dispatched six relief aid convoys to residents of the city of Yashbam in the Al Said District of the Shabwah Governorate in Yemen. The aid convoys contained over 1,700 food baskets.

Mohammed Saif Al Muhairi, Head of the ERC Team in Shabwah, highlighted the aid authority's keenness to intensify its humanitarian assistance in Yemen. He explained that the ERC responded to the humanitarian appeals made by Yashbam city residents.

The assistance is part of the relentless efforts of the UAE to ease the dire humanitarian conditions in Yemen.

Yemeni citizens expressed their thanks and appreciation to the UAE and its wise leadership. They commended the UAE and its humanitarian arm in Yemen, the ERC, for their philanthropic work to assist the people of Yemen.

WAM/Nour Salman

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

By Amy Benson

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.