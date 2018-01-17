ERC delivers 6 aid convoys to Yemen's Yashbam City

SHABWAH, 13th January, 2018 (WAM) -- The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has dispatched six relief aid convoys to residents of the city of Yashbam in the Al Said District of the Shabwah Governorate in Yemen. The aid convoys contained over 1,700 food baskets.

Mohammed Saif Al Muhairi, Head of the ERC Team in Shabwah, highlighted the aid authority's keenness to intensify its humanitarian assistance in Yemen. He explained that the ERC responded to the humanitarian appeals made by Yashbam city residents.

The assistance is part of the relentless efforts of the UAE to ease the dire humanitarian conditions in Yemen.

Yemeni citizens expressed their thanks and appreciation to the UAE and its wise leadership. They commended the UAE and its humanitarian arm in Yemen, the ERC, for their philanthropic work to assist the people of Yemen.

WAM/Nour Salman