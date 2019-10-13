13 Oct 2019

ERC continues aid efforts in Aden, Yemen

Report
from Emirates News Agency
Published on 13 Oct 2019 View Original

ADEN, 13th October, 2019 (WAM) -- The UAE has launched a relief campaign for internally displaced people camps in Aden governorate as part of its emergency response campaign in the liberated Yemeni governorates.

Around 1,400 displaced people across 14 different districts in Aden received the food aid, as part of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, efforts to improve living conditions in Yemen.

During the last week, the ERC dispatched food aid convoys to some 3,000 families in the Hodeidah governorate.

The beneficiaries thanked the UAE and the ERC for this humanitarian gesture and for easing their suffering.

WAM/Rola Alghoul/Esraa Ismail

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.