ERC begins operating artesian well in Gfalawamer District, Yemen

HADRAMAUT, 8th March, 2018 (WAM) -- The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, began operating an artesian well today in Wadi Jabae in Gfalawamer District of the Hadramaut Desert, as part of its project to dig 18 artesian wells in Hadramaut.

The launch was attended by Mohammed Saleh Al Saeeri, Assistant Under-Secretary of Hadramaut Governorate for Desert Districts Affairs, and several social and religious figures.

During a press statement, Abdulaziz Al Jaberi, Head of the ERC Team in Hadramaut, stated that the project’s implementation is part of the UAE’s efforts to launch infrastructure projects in Hadramaut, with the aim of easing the suffering of local citizens, caused by the scarcity of water.

He added that the project will provide citizens with clean water and end the water scarcity issue in the Hadramaut Desert.

Al Jaberi stressed that the water from the wells will be clean and fresh, and the ERC has ensured that it is healthy and environmentally safe for local residents, through testing in its labs.

Mohammed Saleh Al Saeeri praised the UAE’s efforts to launch development projects in Hadramaut for local residents, which include the artesian well in Wadi Jabae.

The well will be a lifeline for the residents of the desert who are suffering from water scarcity and the lack of government and non-government projects, he added while thanking the ERC for digging wells in the desert.

WAM/Hazem Hussein/Hassan Bashir