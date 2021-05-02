ERC begins construction, restoration of 8 medical establishments in Hadramaut

The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), today began phase one of the construction, restoration and maintenance of eight medical establishments in Hadramaut Governorate, Yemen.

The project, which aims to strengthen the capacities of Yemen’s health sector, includes the inauguration of four hospitals with a capacity of 273 beds and the necessary medical equipment and supplies, under the patronage of Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, President of Yemen.

Such vital projects are being implemented upon the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, with the monitoring of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC.

The inauguration of the hospitals was attended by many officials, including Dr. Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed, Prime Minister of Yemen, Major General Faraj Salmeen Al Bahsani, Governor of Hadramaut and Commander of the Second Military Zone, and several Yemeni officials.

As part of the project, two new hospitals were constructed and others were restored and provided with the necessary medical equipment and supplies, to support the efforts to address the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in four districts of Hadramaut.

During the inauguration, Dr. Saeed delivered a speech conveying the greetings of President Hadi and welcoming the Emirati delegation. He also stressed the importance of the project and its positive impact on residents while lauding the UAE’s key role in assisting Yemen’s liberated governorates, including Hadramaut, and its projects covering the health sector and other vital services sectors.

Dr. Saeed then expressed the appreciation of Hadramaut for the continuous support of the UAE and the ERC for Yemen in the areas of services, development and relief.

In his statement on the occasion, Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, stressed that the UAE is playing a key role in restoring Yemen’s health sector, through launching numerous initiatives supported by the UAE’s leadership and monitored by Sheikh Hamdan.

The UAE has intensified its humanitarian response in Yemen to improve the living standards of the Yemeni people, by supporting and advancing the health sectors of many governorates, he added while pointing out that the project in Hadramaut is part of a series of development projects launched by the ERC in Yemen.

Major General Al Bahsani expressed his happiness at the inauguration of hospitals, which will support the governorate’s health sector and serve large segments of local society, along with other humanitarian and development projects carried out by the ERC in the country.

He then thanked the UAE’s leadership and people for supporting Yemen through its dire conditions.

The project aims to construct and equip eight hospitals, to benefit some three million people in Yemen’s northern governorates.