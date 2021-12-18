Endline Survey Report, October 2021: Providing of Resilience and Livelihoods (FFA-Livelihoods) in Dhamar and Al-Hudaydah Governorates

Executive Summary

This Endline survey was carried out in the 6 targeted districts (Wusab Al Alie, Wusab Alsafl, Utmah) in Dhamar governorate and (Zabid, Alluheya, and Al Marawia’a) in Al-Hudaydah governorate during 7-13 September in Dhamar and 10-21 October in Hudaydah 2021.

The objective of this survey was to provide an information base on which project indicators and outputs would be evaluated by comparing the results of the Endline survey with the results that appeared in the baseline survey.

The total number participants in the survey were 707, from which 26 participants were females while the remaining 681 participants were males, who constituted 96% of the overall surveyed beneficiaries.

Regarding the food conception score, the analysis of the results yielded a total of 370, 14 and 3 participants with acceptable, borderline and poor food consumption score for Dhamar, respectively, as for Al-Hudaidah governorate, the analysis yielded 157, 109 and 54 with acceptable, borderline and poor food consumption score, respectively.

Household dietary diversity analysis yielded 385 participants in Phase 1-2 in the IPC classification, 2 in phase 3, and 0 in Phase 4-5 for interviewees of Dhamar governorate, as for Al-Hudaidah governorate, 240 participants were found to be in Phase 1-2, 78 in Phase 3, 2 in Phase 4-5.

Regarding to the reduced coping strategies index, the analysis of the results yielded a total of 382, 5, 0 and 0 participants in phase 1, phase 2, phase 3 and phase 4 Coping strategies index for Dhamar, respectively, as for Al-Hudiadah governorate, the analysis of the results yielded a total of 20, 221, 79 and 0 participants in phase 1, phase 2, phase 3 and phase 4 Coping strategies index, respectively.

The livelihood coping strategies, the analysis of the results yielded a total of 238, 5, 19 and 125 participants Stress, Emergency, Crisis and No Coping Strategy for Livelihood Coping strategies for Dhamar, respectively, as for Al-Hudiadah governorate, the analysis of the results yielded a total of 151, 25, 143 and 1 participants in Stress, Emergency, Crisis and No Coping Strategy for Livelihood Coping strategies, respectively.