End line Survey Report: Meeting Basic Needs livelihood, Enhancing Access to WASH and Improving Reproductive Health Services in Yemen, 2018-2020

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CARE Yemen has been implementing the “Meeting basic needs livelihood, Enhancing Access to WASH and Improving Reproductive Health Services in Yemen” project from 01 April 2018 to 31 March 2020. The project aimed to address the WASH, Health and food security needs of the most vulnerable and conflict affected communities living in the targeted areas. The key results of the project were: (1) increased capacity for vulnerable and conflict affected households, especially women, to meet livelihoods and basic needs; (2) improved access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene services for vulnerable households in conflict affected areas; (3) increased equitable access to Sexual Reproductive Health and Right (SRHR) services for targeted communities.

With the objective of comparing the result of the key performance indicator of the project with the established benchmark information during the baseline period, an end-line survey was conducted in March 2020 in the project operational districts. A quantitative methodology (i.e. household survey) was utilized to collect pertinent data. The following are the key survey outcomes:

FOOD CONSUMPTION SCORE: The average FCS for the surveyed households is 43.64. The survey results further indicated that 66.3% of HHs are in acceptable food consumption whereas 26.2% and 7.5% of HHs respectively are in borderline and poor food consumption.

REDUCED COPING STRATEGY INDEX (rCSI): The rCSI score for the surveyed households is 12.75.

HOUSEHOLD HUNGER SCALE: 92.5% of HHs faced little or no hunger; 7.5% of HHs faced moderate hunger; and 0% of HHs faced severe hunger.

PRIMARY SOURCE OF WATER: 64.5% of respondents replied that their primary source of water is piped system at homes whereas 22.4% of them are getting water from protected boreholes, Piped System in public fountain is the primary source of water for 7% of interviewees and 6.1% of survey participants use unprotected water harvesting pools. Overall, the endline survey result indicated that 93.9% of interviewees primarily relay on protected water sources.

ACCESS TO WATER SOURCES: 14.6% and 6.1% of interviewees respectively replied that it takes ‘1-2 hours’ and ‘more than 2 hours’ to fetch water from the nearest water source whereas 8.2% of them stated that it takes 30 to 60 minutes to fetch water. 6.4% of respondents reiterated that it takes less than 30 minutes to fetch water from the nearest water source, 64.5% of respondents (Female: 54.3%, Male: 71.2%) replied that their water source is piped systems at the house so that they do not travel anywhere to fetch water.

WATER TREATMENT: 74.3% of interviewees indicated that they use Chlorine/other chemical reagents to treat drinking water whereas 1.9% practice boiling to treat water before drinking. 23.8% of survey participants reiterated that they did not practice any water treatment technique.

SANITARY PRACTICES: 82.2% of survey participants indicated that they use family toilets for defecation whereas 9.4% of them mentioned that they use public toilets. The remaining 8.4% of them practice open defecation.

PRACTICE OF HAND WASHING: 45.8% of interviewees know three or more critical moments; 44.4% of them know two critical moments; and 9.8% of respondents know only one critical moment of handwashing.

SOLID WASTE DISPOSAL: 63.8% of respondents practice burning; 1.4% use community pits; and 1.9% use individual pits to dispose solid wastes. 32.4% of survey participants disposed solid wastes in open areas. This implies that 67.6% of interviewees practice proper solid waste disposal.

ACCESS TO THE NEAREST HEALTH FACILITIES: 42.3% and 32.2% of respondents reported that it takes ‘less than 30 minutes’ and ’30-60 minutes’ to reach the nearest health facilities whereas 9.6% of them stated that it takes one-two hours. The remaining 15.9% of survey participants reiterated that it takes more than two hours to reach the nearest HF.

VISIT HEALTH FACILITIES FOR REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH SERVICES: 50% of the interviewees mentioned to visit the HFs during the previous one month preceding the survey to get RH services such as Ante-Natal Care (ANC), Post Natal Care (PNC), and Family Planning (FP) services.

PLACE OF DELIVERY: The majority of respondents (77.9%) delivered their last child at home and only 22.1% delivered at HFs.

ASSISTANCE DURING DELIVERY: 28.3% and 22% of respondents respectively indicated that they were assisted by ‘trained Traditional Birth Assistants (TBAs)’ and ‘trained health personnel from HFs’. 27% of them mentioned that they were supported by family members; 20.8% were assisted by neighbors; and 1.9% were assisted by untrained TBAs. This shows 50.3% of births were attended by trained personnel.

ANTENATAL CARE SERVICES: The majority of respondents (68.3%) stated that they visited health facility for ANC services while 31.7% of respondents stated that they didn’t visit HFs for ANC. Out of the 68.3% of respondents who visited the HFs for ANC, 56.3% of them visited the HFs three or more times for ANC services

POST NATAL CARE SERVICES: 48.8% of respondents visited HFs for Post-Natal Care (PNC) services and 51.2% of them didn’t visit the HFs for the same purpose.