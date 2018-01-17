17 Jan 2018

Emirates Red Crescent signs agreement to restore school classrooms in Yemen

Report
from Emirates News Agency
Published on 14 Jan 2018 View Original

SHABWA, Yemen, 14th January, 2018 (WAM) -- The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has signed an agreement with the Education Office in the province of Shabwa to build and restore a number of classrooms in a school located in the Nisab governorate, as part of the authority's continuous support of the education sector in liberated areas of Yemen.

The agreement was signed by Mohammed Saif Al Muhairi, Head of the ERC team in Shabwa and Mohammed Ali Lamlas, Director-General of the Education Office.

During the signing, Al Muhairi said that the classroom construction project in Al-Aousha School is one of a series of infrastructure projects being carried out by the ERC in the area.

Lamlas in turn thanked the ERC for its efforts, pointing out that the project has allowed the school to reopen after closing down for two years as a result of the destruction it faced during the war launched by the Houthi militias in the province early 2015.

He added that the project also allowed children to resume their education locally, especially with the challenges many face when commuting between different areas to go to school.

WAM/Rasha Abubaker

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

By Amy Benson

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.