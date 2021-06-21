Emergency Maternal Obstetric and Newborn Care project - Final Report, 2020

Project Summary

Reproductive Health(RH)is an essential component of the humanitarian response. People should have the right to access the appropriate health care services that will enable women to go safely through pregnancy and childbirth. Due to the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, most of childbearing age women do not have an access to safe RH services; these women face an increased risk of life-threatening obstetric complications and maternal mortality, especially in the remote and conflict areas, where they suffer a shortage of facilities, which provide emergency obstetric and neonatal services.

Ensuring ac- cess to safe motherhood, BFD funded by UNFPA has initiated the implementation of this project in 2018 within 29 HFs (8 CEmONC and 21 BEmONC) in six governorates as an emergency humanitarian response. In 2019, the partnership was extended to cover 41 reproductive HFs (30 BEmONC &11 CEmONC) in seven governorates. During 2020, the intervention covered 54 health facilities in eight governorates. Besides supporting the HFs in the targeted governorates, BFD funded by UNFPA has also supported two Mobile Medical Teams in Marib city that provide health care to 60 IDPs Campsites.

Emergency maternal obstetric newborn care project aiming to meet people’s need in order to reduce morbidity and mortality associated with pregnancy and childbirth through providing basic and comprehensive EmONC services in the targeted HFs that are available 24 /7. BFD recruited specialized female doctors to provide medical consultations, medications, family planning services, obstetric services including both normal delivery and Caesarean sections in CEmONC HFs in all targeted governorates, in addition to supporting the referral system for the urgent obstetric cases.