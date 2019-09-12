12 Sep 2019

Emergency Health and Nutrition Project Photobook

Report
from World Bank, World Health Organization, UN Children's Fund
Published on 12 Sep 2019 View Original
© UNICEF Yemen/2018/Abdulbaki
© UNICEF Yemen/2018/Abdulbaki
preview
Download PDF (14.63 MB)

The World Bank, UNICEF and WHO through the Emergency Health and Nutrition Project (EHNP), have made health care accessible for millions.

Highlights

The health system was on the verge of total collapse. People had to travel hundreds of kilometers across rough terrain to reach the nearest hospital—unsure if they would even get the treatment they so desperately needed.

The World Bank, UNICEF and WHO through the Emergency Health and Nutrition Project (EHNP), have made health care accessible for millions. They are investing in improving and strengthening human capital for the future—Yemen’s future. People no longer have to travel hundreds of miles to seek care, there are now health facilities that have been equipped through the Project to meet their needs.

The EHNP also supports the water and sanitation services in Yemen. Since the beginning of the project, more than 1.5 million people have gained access to safe water. Around 2 million now have safe access to sanitation services. Water quality has improved by 50% in areas at high risk of diseases in several governorates.

This Nexus has resulted in greater functionality; some facilities that were once damaged are now fixed. Greater functionality has led to greater service availability, ensuring millions now have access to healthcare - more than ever more and more people are seeking utilizing health services. Since 2017, the World Bank, UNICEF and WHO have teamed up to meet critical health needs in the middle of a conflict, to provide 16 million people with access to health care like never before. The Project not only supports hospitals with medicines, medical equipment and supplies, it also provides water and fuel to ensure that hospital doors stay open to receive the thousands who come through its doors daily. And at the centre of this are humanitarian life-saving interventions, delivering the basic health services needed as part of the Yemeni people’s “right to health” supporting the global initiative of Universal Health Coverage for all.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.