Emergency Health and Nutrition Project Photobook

The World Bank, UNICEF and WHO through the Emergency Health and Nutrition Project (EHNP), have made health care accessible for millions.

Highlights

The health system was on the verge of total collapse. People had to travel hundreds of kilometers across rough terrain to reach the nearest hospital—unsure if they would even get the treatment they so desperately needed.

The World Bank, UNICEF and WHO through the Emergency Health and Nutrition Project (EHNP), have made health care accessible for millions. They are investing in improving and strengthening human capital for the future—Yemen’s future. People no longer have to travel hundreds of miles to seek care, there are now health facilities that have been equipped through the Project to meet their needs.

The EHNP also supports the water and sanitation services in Yemen. Since the beginning of the project, more than 1.5 million people have gained access to safe water. Around 2 million now have safe access to sanitation services. Water quality has improved by 50% in areas at high risk of diseases in several governorates.

This Nexus has resulted in greater functionality; some facilities that were once damaged are now fixed. Greater functionality has led to greater service availability, ensuring millions now have access to healthcare - more than ever more and more people are seeking utilizing health services. Since 2017, the World Bank, UNICEF and WHO have teamed up to meet critical health needs in the middle of a conflict, to provide 16 million people with access to health care like never before. The Project not only supports hospitals with medicines, medical equipment and supplies, it also provides water and fuel to ensure that hospital doors stay open to receive the thousands who come through its doors daily. And at the centre of this are humanitarian life-saving interventions, delivering the basic health services needed as part of the Yemeni people’s “right to health” supporting the global initiative of Universal Health Coverage for all.