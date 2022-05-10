Emergency Grant Aid in response to the food crisis in Yemen

On May 10, the Government of Japan decided to extend an Emergency Grant Aid of 10 million US dollars, in response to the food crisis in Yemen.

Yemen, which has endured more than 7 years of conflict, is facing “the world’s worst humanitarian crisis,” and many people are facing food shortages. This Emergency Grant Aid will provide food assistance to the people of Yemen through the World Food Program (WFP), amid growing concerns that the humanitarian situation in Yemen could be further deteriorated due to the impact of rising food prices caused by the situation in Ukraine. This assistance will be expected to be delivered to approximately 2.5 million people.

This assistance is to be implemented as part of Japan’s efforts to respond to the urgent humanitarian needs as well as to support the truce agreement which was achieved by the mediation efforts of Mr. Hans Grundberg, Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for Yemen. Taking this opportunity, the Government of Japan, once again, calls on all parties to abide by the truce agreement.