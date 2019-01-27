27 Jan 2019

Emergency Grant Aid in response to the deteriorating hunger crisis in Yemen

Report
from Government of Japan
Published on 25 Jan 2019 View Original

  1. On January 25, the Government of Japan decided to extend an Emergency Grant Aid of 12 million US dollars, in response to the deteriorating hunger crisis in Yemen, through World Food Programme (WFP).

  2. This Emergency Grant Aid is to provide humanitarian assistance in the areas of Food and Nutrition in Yemen.

  3. This assistance is expected to contribute to addressing the food insecurity of 850,000 people and improving the nutritional status of 250,000 pregnant and lactating women.

