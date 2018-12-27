27 Dec 2018

Emergency Employment Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)

Report
from UN Development Programme
Published on 27 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (9.38 MB)

Cash-for-Work SOPs

The Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) has been prepared for the cash-for-work intervention under the Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan, funded by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates AID. It is implemented by the United Nations Development Programme and its implementing partners: CARE International, Sustainable Development Fund and For All Foundation.

The document references the Early Livelihood Cluster-Iraq SOP (cash-for-work), OXFAM Cash Transfer and Complaint Guideline and UNDP`s Occupational Hazard and Safety and Social and Environmental Standards guidelines, Stakeholders Response Mechanism and Grievance Redress Mechanism. It is tailored to the operational perspectives suiting the needs of the project in the Yemen context.

The document is intended to support and guide the work of implementing partners to ensure the achievement of the planned results and impact on emergency employment intervention (cash-for-work).

