27 Jan 2019

Emergency assistance reaches Hammat Sarar, Yemen

Report
from Government of the United Arab Emirates
Published on 27 Jan 2019 View Original

The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has responded to an emergency call by civilians in Hammat Sarar in Yemen's Abyan Governorate.

The emergency aid convoy consisted of 250 food parcels to some 200 families in Hammat Sarar, situated via rugged mountain roads four kilometres away from Abyan.

Accompanying the UAE aid convoy, Saleh Qasim, Director-General of the Sarar Directorate, expressed his thanks and appreciation, noting that Hamat Sarar is in need of support across a number of areas, including the need for a health care centre, the drilling of water wells, and repairing of roads to provide better access to and from the village. He went on to say that Hamat Sarar wants to continue educating their young, and is in need of proper facilities and educators.

