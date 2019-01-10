Elections to form FMCs in Dimnat Khadir Dist. of Taizz Gov

Starvation threatens if we don’t act immediately.

Apart from the deadly clashes and armed conflicts happening around Yemen, almost two thirds of the population are painfully experiencing a war of starvation. Food insecurity may cause the worst humanitarian disaster in living memory. Yemenis would jeopardize themselves to do anything just for a piece of bread.

Dimnat Khadir district is no longer the area with economic prosperity. It is however the place where a large number of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and affected host communities are gathered. Unfortunately, it has been deteriorating and hosting too many conflict-affected households from neighboring areas since the war began. Most of its population – if not all – are requiring urgent humanitarian assistance before reaching to what it is called famine.

Recognizing the urgency of humanitarian needs, Relief and Development Peer Foundation (RDP) is implementing the project of the "Emergency Food Assistance for the most Vulnerable Households" in Dimnat Khadir district of Taizz Governorate which is funded by Yemen Humanitarian Pooled Fund (YHPF). Its main objective is to make sure that conflict-affected households in Khadir-As Salami and Khadir Al-Badw sub-districts are having easy access to food rations. Clearly, reaching the most deserving and vulnerable families would be through the members of Food Management Committees who facilitate the aid delivery among the community.

From the period of December 13th to Dec 18th, 2018, our FSL team members have managed to arrange 6 elections for the purpose of forming 6 Food Management Committees (FMCs) in nearly 25 villages of Khadir-As Salami and Khadir Al-Badw sub-districts. Before starting the elections, female candidates were strongly encouraged to participate through this activity in order to be empowered to leadership positions. Besides, clear instructions of duties, roles, and responsibilities of food management committees were clarified for the huge gathering of thousands of people.

Significantly, the whole communities have been fully briefed on the project's objectives, activities, frequency of distribution, and the selection criteria of beneficiaries.

A total number of 3,189 individuals were gathering to select the members of food management committees. They have now become aware that being a member of FMCs is voluntary work to help us reach those most in need people who live in further reaches all over the society. Men and women from 25 villages had the right to nominate themselves and ran for the elections. When nominating, community members had to vote with a show of hands in public. 25 candidates (8 females, 17 males) were selected as the Food Management Committees (FMCs) in Dimnat Khadir district, Taizz Governorate.