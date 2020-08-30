An Elderly with Amputated Leg Struggles to Live: Success Story

More than 3 million people in Al Hudaydah Gov are exposed to severe starvation in the short term, due to the shortage of basic foodstuffs. Therefore, many families decided to flee their places looking for a living.

Mohammed Al-Tuhami, a 63-year-elderly man who has a prosthetic leg, fled his hometown with his family, (a wife and 3 children). Mohammed and his family ended up in Al Qawasima Hosting Site, Al Maton District, Al Jawf Gov. Luckily, he found a palm-leaf building (Ausha), where he works as a shepherd to earn his living. "I left my hometown looking for a better life, but as you see, I have got only this Ausha, which cannot protect me and my family from the heat of the sun, the cold of the nights, and the dusty windy weather,” Al-Tuhami stated.

However, Building Foundation for Development (BFD), funded by Yemen Humanitarian Fund (YHF), couldn't stand idly by and let the elderly man with his family suffer more, where a transitional shelter was provided to them. After the intervention, an innocent smile has been drawn in his face, and he couldn't be happier that he will be protected from the heat and cold weather. "By providing such transitional shelters, you are protecting many unfortunate IDPs like me; I hope this great assistant would not end.'' Mohammed Al-Tuhami concluded.