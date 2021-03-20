Eight children killed and 33 injured in attacks in Yemen this month - Statement by Philippe Duamelle, UNICEF Representative to Yemen

SANA’A, 20 March 2021 – “A growing wave of violence across Yemen continues to take a devastating toll on children, with eight children confirmed killed and 33 more injured in a series of attacks since the beginning of the month. These verified incidents occurred as conflict intensifies along active frontlines in Taizz and Al Hudaydah governorates.

“We condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms. Too often children and their families pay the highest price as conflict rages around them.

“As these are only the numbers that the United Nations has been able to confirm, the actual numbers are likely to be even higher.

“In Taizz governorate, a school and a hospital have been attacked.

“Children have also been injured in recent verified incidents in the governorates of Al Bayda, Al Dhale’e, Ibb and Marib.

““Attacks on civilians - including children - and on civilian objects can violate international humanitarian law. We call on all parties to the conflict to protect civilians and stop attacks on civilian infrastructure and in densely populated areas.

“As we approach six years of brutal conflict in Yemen, children and families need peace more than ever.”