Efforts fostering of environmental sanitation contribute to improving the health status

NFDHR: Adel Othman: - Monday, 06 April, 2020

Open sewage problem is one of the biggest problems that Yemeni families suffer from and are affected by throughout the country, especially in rural areas.

Wald Rabi’ and As Sawma’ah districts have suffered for a long time from the effects of insecure and non-covered sewage and defections at the open areas that lead to facilitate the diseases spreading among the rural community.

The notable uncovered sewage among the streets and residential neighborhoods, creating a fertile environment for vectors and pathogens, especially, mosquitoes and flies, which leads to diseases outbreaks and health status deterioration of families, especially, increase severe acute malnutrition (SAM) among children under 5 years, and the spread of acute diarrhea and cholera.

Funded by YHF, NFDHR has conducted WASH Interventions for SAM HHs & those at risk of famine in As-Sawma'ah & Wald Rabi' Districts in Al-Bayda Governorate. To participate in securing a healthy environment, NFDHR has constructed/rehabilitated 458 HHs level latrines, and conduct 107 waste dislodging at the targeted districts.

Besides this, the hygiene promotion team has carried out 328 community awareness sessions regarding health messages, the importance of personal hygiene and educating families on good health practices. 15,402 people have benefited including 3,019 men, 3,142 women, 4,528 boys, and 4,713 girls.

NFDHR interventions have contributed in addressing the bad environmental situation at the targeted areas, improving sanitation process and combat defection at the open areas which was one of the main causes of the diseases and epidemics spread; and as a result, it has reflected positively on improving families health status and it has contributed in providing a healthy environment.