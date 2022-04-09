Education Needs Assessment: Jeel AL Bena for Humanitarian Development, 2021

1.1 General view:

Jeel Alben for humanitarian development manages 89 IDP hosting site in Hodieda Governorate under CCCM project. One of the main targets that JAAHD works to achieve is to provide emergency relief and direct assistance for the conflict-affected populations, IDPs, host communities, vulnerable groups and those people caught up in extraordinary lifethreatening situations. Jeel Albena has a presence in Al Hudaydah & AlMahweet and Raymah with the aim of building up protection capacities for people in displacement and it works towards finding durable solutions for them upon return. Over the last year, JAAHD has focused on improving the quality of information provided to all service providers and mechanisms for the delivery of information and gaps identification within sites that JAAHD manages. Education needs assessment under CCCM project has been greatly considered as one of the most important tools in providing information about all needs within the IDP hosting sites. education sector is one of these needed data to be identified and raised to partners and cluster of concern for more comprehensive coordination

1.2 Executive summary: