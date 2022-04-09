Yemen
Education Needs Assessment: Jeel AL Bena for Humanitarian Development, 2021
Attachments
1.1 General view:
Jeel Alben for humanitarian development manages 89 IDP hosting site in Hodieda Governorate under CCCM project. One of the main targets that JAAHD works to achieve is to provide emergency relief and direct assistance for the conflict-affected populations, IDPs, host communities, vulnerable groups and those people caught up in extraordinary lifethreatening situations. Jeel Albena has a presence in Al Hudaydah & AlMahweet and Raymah with the aim of building up protection capacities for people in displacement and it works towards finding durable solutions for them upon return. Over the last year, JAAHD has focused on improving the quality of information provided to all service providers and mechanisms for the delivery of information and gaps identification within sites that JAAHD manages. Education needs assessment under CCCM project has been greatly considered as one of the most important tools in providing information about all needs within the IDP hosting sites. education sector is one of these needed data to be identified and raised to partners and cluster of concern for more comprehensive coordination
1.2 Executive summary:
As a result of the ongoing conflict in Yemen learning has been thrust into high and deeply concerning level of education situations; some of the worst in the world.
More than 49709 IDP students in 16 districts and 89 IDP hosting sites are in dire need for education assistance in terms of school equipment, school rehabilitation and constructions , bags, school feeding, etc.
The overall aim of Education needs assessment is to ascertain the precise situation of the sites needs in host communities in Hodiedah Government focusing specifically on their most critical needs and in the area of access to a better education in other craft humanitarian interventions programme that will meet the yearning of the ID with the objective of assessing the availability of all services in the IDP camps and host communities, and propose interventions to improve the level of access to a better education environment.
The key technical measures under the humanitarian Education needs assessment covered the development of tools (individual interview and Key Informant Interview Guides ,
Direct observation)
for the conduct of the Education needs assessment, training of enumerators for the collection of qualitative data, planning and supervision of field data collection development of data collation extracts, analysis and reporting.
Education needs assessment was conducted by using qualitative and quantitive methods of data collection with the use of Individual interview and key informant interview to harvest precise data showing the condition of schools , teachers, students and all related education issues.