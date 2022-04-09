Education Need Assessment Report Marib Govenorate, October 2021

Introduction

Yemen remains the world’s largest humanitarian crisis. The crisis is the result of a brutal armed conflict that escalated seven years ago, has killed and injured tens of thousands of civilians and which continues today. The protracted humanitarian crisis in Yemen and the continued escalation of violence have had a devastating effect on basic services provision, depleted household, and communal coping capacities, and continue to pose an immediate life threat to the population.

The war has fuelled displacement making Yemen now the fourth largest IDP crisis globally with 4 million people displaced, wrecked the economy, reversed pre-conflict development gains, exacerbated long-standing vulnerabilities, and severely frayed Yemen’s social fabric, causing immense suffering. While Yemen had pre-existing vulnerabilities, the protracted nature of the crisis is resulting in increasing poverty and vulnerability even more. Conflict and economic collapse have significantly degraded the quality, quantity and accessibility of Yemen’s public services and essential infrastructure. Essential services and the institutions have been seriously weakened in Yemen due to the pressure on these systems, erratic salary payments and dependency on humanitarian aid. As only two-thirds of schools (16,000) are currently functioning.

Approximately 8.1 million school-age girls and boys need Education in Emergencies (EiE) assistance across Yemen. These include 1.65 million internally displaced children, 1.5 million children with a disability and minority groups who face challenges in accessing education. In addition, 171,603 teachers (80 per cent of them male) need support. A total of 2,507 schools are reported destroyed, damaged and/or utilized for non-educational purposes. Conflict and continued disruption of schooling across the country and the fragmentation of the education systems have had a profound impact on the learning and overall cognitive and emotional development of nearly all the 10.1 million school-age boys and girls in Yemen.

More than 2.2 million children in Yemen are out-of-school. While schools reopened after many months of closure due to COVID-19, an additional 3.6 million (for a total of 5.8 million children) children have had their education disrupted. School closures and the worsening economic situation due to COVID-19 restrictions in 2020 increased the vulnerability of children and women to exploitation, violence, abuse, child labour, domestic and gender-based violence and child marriage where girls are being forced into and they remain trapped in a cycle of poverty and unfulfilled potential. Boys and girls are more vulnerable to being coerced into child labour or recruited into the fighting. More than 3,600 children in Yemen were recruited in the past six years. Since the beginning of 2020, 106,449 people were displaced within or to Marib governorate with the vast majority being displaced for the second or third time and having no option but to shelter in extremely overcrowded settlements. A majority of IDPs have moved into Marib city (70%) where the largest IDP site in the country- Al Jufainah Camp, hosting 10,000 IDP HHs is located besides smaller settlements scatter in and around the city and neighbouring districts like Marib. Marib Governorate hosts an estimated one million internally displaced persons (IDPs) – the largest IDP population in Yemen with 490,140 of whom are estimated to be in an acute need including 481,259 IDPs who are in severity phase 4 (extreme) and 8,881 IDPs who are in phase 5 (catastrophic). Given the ongoing fighting, the number of displaced people is expected to increase, including in Marib, which exacerbates already existing needs.

A recent protection assessment by UNHCR found that most displaced families (90 per cent) live in extreme poverty, on less than US$1.40 per day.