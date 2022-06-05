The Economic Security situation in Yemen

The current level of food insecurity in Yemen is unprecedented and is causing severe hardship for millions of people. Despite ongoing humanitarian assistance, more than 16 million Yemenis are food insecure.
Pockets of famine-like conditions have returned to Yemen for the first time in two years in Hajjah, Amran, and Al Jawf, where nearly 50,000 people are living in famine-like conditions, according to WFP reports. Over 5 million people in Yemen are on the brink of famine as the conflict and economic decline left families struggling to find enough food to get through the day.
-
The rate of child malnutrition is one of the highest in the world and the nutrition situation continues to deteriorate. A recent survey showed that almost one-third of families have gaps in their diets, and hardly ever consume foods like pulses, vegetables, fruit, dairy products, or meat.
-
Malnutrition rates among women and children in Yemen remain among the highest in the world, with 1.2 million pregnant or breastfeeding women and 2.3 million children under 5 requiring treatment for acute malnutrition.
-
In 2021, the ICRC provided various forms of relief support, including food, unconditional cash grants, basic household items, and aid with agricultural and animal products to more than 1,600,000 people. This was done in coordination with the YRCS and the local communities. Also, in 2021, 112,563 livestock keepers benefited from the ICRC-supported vaccine campaigns.
-
In 2021, 3,769 beekeepers and farmers benefited from ICRC beekeeping projects and agro support in different parts of the country.