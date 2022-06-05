The Economic Security situation in Yemen

The current level of food insecurity in Yemen is unprecedented and is causing severe hardship for millions of people. Despite ongoing humanitarian assistance, more than 16 million Yemenis are food insecure.

Pockets of famine-like conditions have returned to Yemen for the first time in two years in Hajjah, Amran, and Al Jawf, where nearly 50,000 people are living in famine-like conditions, according to WFP reports. Over 5 million people in Yemen are on the brink of famine as the conflict and economic decline left families struggling to find enough food to get through the day.