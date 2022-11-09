DTM flow Monitoring Registry Dashboard: Non-Yemeni migrant arrivals and Yemeni returnees In October 2022 [EN/AR]

IOM Yemen DTM’s Flow Monitoring Registry (FMR) monitors migrant arrivals on the southern coastal border and Yemeni return locations on Yemen's northern border with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). Enumerators placed at Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) record migrant arrivals and returning Yemeni nationals to identify different patterns of migration, and to provide quantitative estimates to help define the population of irregular migrants entering the country. FMR is not representative of all flows in Yemen and should be understood as only indicative of migration trends of the unknown total number of migrants arriving in Yemen at FMPs during the time frame indicated. Access constraints limit the ability to collect data at some migrant arrival points.

In October 2022, IOM Yemen DTM recorded 6,381 migrants entering Yemen, an six per cent increase compared to September 2022 (6,041). In Lahj DTM has registered an increase in arrivals (+ 60%) compared to the last month in contrast to Shabwah, which registered a decrease this month (- 31%). The overall increase could be linked to weather conditions, sea tides and decreased coast guard patrolling in Djibouti. While travel had been primarily due to economic reasons in the first half of the year, DTM has been recording conflict induced movements since August, being the reason for 35 per cent of all incoming movements in October. All conflict motivated travel was recorded in Shabwah coming from Bari, Somalia (28% children, 21% women and 51% men).

Due to the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Yemen and the challenges in moving towards KSA, many migrants opted to return to the Horn of Africa. DTM teams in Djibouti recorded that during October 2022, a total of 648 migrants took the risky return by boat from Yemen to travel home. Moreover, DTM recorded 5,454 Yemeni returns from KSA during the month of October 2022, compared to 4,532 in September 2022.

Between 1 January and 31 October 2022, DTM recorded 53,401 migrants and 55,269 Yemeni migrant returnees to Yemen.