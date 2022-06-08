DTM flow Monitoring Registry Dashboard: Non-Yemeni migrant arrivals and Yemeni returnees in May 2022

In May 2022, IOM Yemen DTM recorded 3,228 migrants entering Yemen, similar to 5,212 in April 2022. The decrease migration flow, in comparison to previous months, is likely related to seasonal changes including difficult weather conditions and high tides. Furthermore, the drop might also be associated with the tightening of security measures on the borders of Djibouti and Yemen.

Due to the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Yemen and the challenges in moving towards KSA, many migrants opted to return to the Horn of Africa. DTM teams in Djibouti recorded that during May 2022, a total of 496 migrants (489 Ethiopian and 7 Somali nationals) took the risky return by boat from Yemen to travel home. Moreover, DTM recorded 5,440 Yemeni returns from KSA during the month of May 2022, compared to 5,898 in April 2022. Between 1 January and 31 May 2022, DTM recorded 28,092 migrants and 29,390 Yemeni migrant returnees to Yemen.

During May 2022, IOM Protection conducted Voluntary Humanitarian Return (VHR) to assist stranded migrants wishing to return home from Aden, Yemen to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, including over 8 other nationalities. The total number of assisted individuals was 1,018 migrants; 823 (81%) men, 48 (5%) women, 108 (11%) boys and 39 (4%) girls.

The migrant caseload was around 75 per cent Ethiopian nationals, and around 25 per cent Somali nationals. The migrants are predominantly male (67%), with (22%) women, six per cent boys and five per cent girls also among the travelers.

Through May’s reporting period, 1,256 migrants arrived from Somalia and were recorded 1,210 at Ber Ali and 46 at Eyn Bamabad flow monitoring points in Shabwah governorate. In Lahj governorate, 1,972 migrants arrived from Djibouti, wherein 731 were recorded at Al Makhabah flow monitoring point (FMP), 576 at Al Karoob FMP, 455 at Al Azaf FMP, 210 at Al Cawhah FMP.