DTM flow Monitoring Registry Dashboard: Non-Yemeni migrant arrivals and Yemeni returnees in April 2022

IOM Yemen DTM’s Flow Monitoring Registry (FMR) monitors migrant arrivals on the southern coastal border and Yemeni return locations on Yemen's northern border with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). Enumerators placed at Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) record migrant arrivals and returning Yemeni nationals to identify dierent patterns of migration, and to provide quantitative estimates to help define the population of irregular migrants entering the country. FMR is not representative of all flows in Yemen and should be understood as only indicative of migration trends of the unknown total number of migrants arriving in Yemen at FMPs during the time frame indicated. Access constraints limit the ability to collect data at some migrant arrival points.

In April 2022, IOM Yemen DTM recorded 5,212 migrants entering Yemen, similar to 5,354 in March 2022. Thie relatively lower migration flow, in comparison to previous months, is likely related to seasonal changes including dicult weather conditions and high tides. Furthermore, the drop might also be associated with the tightening of security measures on the borders of Djibouti and Yemen.

Due to the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Yemen and the challenges in moving towards KSA, many migrants opted to return to the Horn of Africa. DTM teams in Djibouti recorded that during April 2022, a total of 559 migrants took the risky return by boat from Yemen to travel home. Moreover, DTM recorded 5,898 Yemeni returns from KSA during the month of April 2022, compared to 7,607 in March 2022. Between 1 January and 30 April 2022, an estimated 24,864 migrants and 23,950 Yemeni migrant returnees arrived in Yemen.