DTM flow Monitoring Registry Dashboard: Non-Yemeni migrant arrivals and Yemeni returnees in March 2022

IOM Yemen DTM’s Flow Monitoring Registry (FMR) monitors migrant arrivals on the southern coastal border and Yemeni return locations on Yemen's northern border with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). Enumerators placed at Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) record migrant arrivals and returning Yemeni nationals in order to identify dierent patterns of migration, and to provide quantitative estimates to help define the population of irregular migrants entering the country. FMR is not representative of all flows in Yemen and should be understood as only indicative of migration trends of the unknown total number of migrants arriving in Yemen at FMPs during the time frame indicated.

Access constraints limit the ability to collect data at some migrant arrival points.

In March 2022, IOM Yemen DTM recorded 5,354 migrants entering Yemen, compared to 8,358 migrant arrivals in February 2022. This significant decrease is likely related to difficult weather conditions and high tides. Furthermore, the drop might also be associated with the tightening of security measures on the borders of Djibouti and Yemen.

The Eastern Route, one of the busiest maritime migration routes in the world, witnessed a decrease in migration flows due to COVID19-related movement restrictions. With the recent loosening of restrictions on international movements, there has been a steady increase in the number of migrant arrivals into Yemen.

Due to the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Yemen and the challenges in moving onwards towards KSA, many migrants have opted to return to the Horn of Africa. DTM teams in Djibouti and Somalia recorded that during March 2022, a total of 789 migrants took the risky return by boat form Yemen to travel home.

Moreover, DTM recorded 7,607 Yemeni returns from KSA during the month of March 2022, compared to 4,685 in February 2022. Between 1 January and 31 March 2022, an estimated 19,652 migrants and 18,052 Yemeni migrant returnees arrived in Yemen.