DTM flow Monitoring Registry Dashboard: Non-Yemeni migrant arrivals and Yemeni returnees in December 2021

IOM Yemen DTM’s Flow Monitoring Registry (FMR) monitors migrant arrival on the southern coastal border and Yemeni return locations on Yemen's northern border with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). Enumerators placed at Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) record arrivals of migrants and returning Yemeni nationals in order to identify different patterns of migration, and to provide quantitative estimates to help define the population of irregular migrants entering the country. FMR is not representative of all flows in Yemen and should be understood as only indicative of the individuals recorded at FMPs during the time frame indicated. Access constraints limit the ability to collect data at some migrant arrival points.

In December 2021, IOM Yemen DTM estimates that 3,690 migrants entered Yemen, compared to 3,622 migrants in November 2021. In addition, it is estimated that 5,836 Yemeni return from KSA during the month of December 2021, compared to 5,802 in November and 6,158 Yemenis in October 2021. During the period between 1 January and 31 December 2021, an estimated 27,693 migrants and 27,845 Yemenis arrived in Yemen.

The migrant caseload was 83 per cent Ethiopian and 17 per cent Somali. The migrants are predominantly male (71%), with (21%) women, six per cent boys, and two per cent girls also among the travelers.

Through December reporting period, 1,893 migrants arrived from Somalia and were recorded 1451 at Ber Ali, 222 at Eyn Bamabad, and 220 at Arqah flow monitoring points in Shabwah governorate. In Lahj governorate saw 1,797 migrants arrived from Djibouti were recorded 820 at Al Cawhah, 645 at Al Ghaseen, 275 at Ras Ashareef, and 57 at Al Aarah flow monitoring points.

METHODOLOGY:

DTM’s global flow monitoring methodology aims to identify areas prone to internal, cross-border and regional migration. Mobility area assessments are conducted at the national level. DTM teams then collect information at the local level to identify key transit points. Enumerators collect data from key informants at the flow monitoring points: key informants may be transport staff, custom officers, boat operators, or migrants themselves. Data is collected through a basic form combined with direct observations –enabling breakdowns.

LIMITATIONS:

Data collected for these exercises should be understood as estimations only. They represent only part of the total flows passing through Yemen. The spatial and temporal coverage of this data collection activity is therefore incomplete. In addition, although data is collected daily, it is collected only during peak hours. The portion of the flows that occur during the uncovered hours is not represented. Data on vulnerability is based on direct observation and should be understood as mainly indicative.