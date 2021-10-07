DTM flow Monitoring Registry Dashboard: Non-Yemeni migrant arrivals and Yemeni returnees in September 2021 [EN/AR]

IOM Yemen DTM’s Flow Monitoring Registry (FMR) monitors migrant arrival on the southern coastal border and Yemeni return locations on Yemen's northern border with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). Enumerators placed at Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) record arrivals of migrants and returning Yemeni nationals in order to identify different patterns of migration, and to provide quantitative estimates to help define the population of irregular migrants entering the country. FMR is not representative of all flows in Yemen and should be understood as only indicative of the individuals recorded at FMPs during the time frame indicated. Access constraints limit the ability to collect data at some migrant arrival points.

In August 2021, IOM Yemen DTM estimates that 2,769 migrants entered Yemen, compared to 1,756 migrants in August 2021. The increase in the number of migrants in September comparing to August is due to improved weather conditions for boat trip to landing points in Yemen coastal side. DTM estimates 4,228 Yemenis returned from KSA during the month of September 2021, compared to 2,769 in August and 1,821 Yemenis in July 2021. The continuous increase in Yemeni returnees, namely those without travel documents, in the past three months is due to intensified KSA security measures on the border, affecting irregular Yemenis attempting to enter KSA and deporting those without proper travel documentation. Additionally, DTM upscaled its activities at the border by coordinating with local authorities, to include day and night flows and thus capturing higher figures. During the period between 1 January and 30 September 2021, an estimated 16,080 migrants and 10,050 Yemenis arrived in Yemen.

The migrant caseload was 81 per cent Ethiopian and 19 per cent Somali. The migrants are predominantly male (69%), with 14 per cent women, 11 per cent boys and six per cent girls also among the travelers.

Through September reporting period, 1,307 migrants arrived from Somalia and were recorded 613 at Arqah, 300 at Eyn Bamabad, 200 Ber Ali, 185 at Tajamo Sharj Al Falahein, and nine at Dhalooma flow monitoring points in Shabwah and Hadramout governorates. Al Aarah flow monitoring point in Lahj governorate saw the highest number of migrant arrivals, with 1,462 migrants arriving from Djibouti.

METHODOLOGY:

DTM’s global flow monitoring methodology aims to identify areas prone to internal, cross-border and regional migration. Mobility area assessments are conducted at the national level. DTM teams then collect information at the local level to identify key transit points. Enumerators collect data from key informants at the flow monitoring points: key informants may be transport staff, custom officers, boat operators or migrants themselves. Data is collected through a basic form combined with direct observations –enabling breakdowns.

LIMITATIONS:

Data collected for these exercises should be understood as estimations only. They represent only part of the total flows passing through Yemen. The spatial and temporal coverage of this data collection activity is therefore incomplete. In addition, although data is collected daily, it is collected only during peak hours. The portion of the flows that occur during the uncovered hours is not represented. Data on vulnerability is based on direct observation and should be understood as mainly indicative.