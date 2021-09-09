DTM flow Monitoring Registry Dashboard: Non-Yemeni migrant arrivals and Yemeni returnees in August 2021

IOM Yemen DTM’s Flow Monitoring Registry (FMR) monitors migrant arrival on the southern coastal border and Yemeni return locations on Yemen's northern border with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). Enumerators placed at Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) record arrivals of migrants and returning Yemeni nationals in order to identify different patterns of migration, and to provide quantitative estimates to help define the population of irregular migrants entering the country. FMR is not representative of all flows in Yemen and should be understood as only indicative of the individuals recorded at FMPs during the time frame indicated. Access constraints limit the ability to collect data at some migrant arrival points.

In August 2021, IOM Yemen DTM estimates that 1,762 migrants entered Yemen, compared to 1,566 migrants in July 2021. The slight increase in the number of migrants in August comparing to July is due to improved weather conditions for boat trip to landing points in Yemen coastal side. The increase trend in migrant arrival is expected in September, 2021. DTM estimates that 2,769 Yemeni returns from KSA during the month of August 2021, compared to 1,821 in July and 1,231 Yemenis in June 2021. During the period between 1 January and 31 August 2021, an estimated 13,311 migrants and 5,822 Yemenis arrived in Yemen.

The migrant caseload was 93 per cent Ethiopian and seven per cent Somali, with 100% of those tracked heading for Saudi Arabia. The migrants are predominantly male (81%), with eight per cent women, nine per cent boys and two per cent girls also among the travelers.

Through August reporting period, 220 migrants arrived from Somalia and were recorded at Arqah flow monitoring point in Shabwah governorate. Al Aarah flow monitoring point in Lahj governorate saw the highest number of migrant arrivals, with 1,536 migrants arriving from Djibouti.

METHODOLOGY:

DTM’s global flow monitoring methodology aims to identify areas prone to internal, cross-border and regional migration. Mobility area assessments are conducted at the national level. DTM teams then collect information at the local level to identify key transit points. Enumerators collect data from key informants at the flow monitoring points: key informants may be transport staff, custom officers, boat operators or migrants themselves. Data is collected through a basic form combined with direct observations –enabling breakdowns.

LIMITATIONS:

Data collected for these exercises should be understood as estimations only. They represent only part of the total flows passing through Yemen. The spatial and temporal coverage of this data collection activity is therefore incomplete. In addition, although data is collected daily, it is collected only during peak hours. The portion of the flows that occur during the uncovered hours is not represented. Data on vulnerability is based on direct observation and should be understood as mainly indicative.