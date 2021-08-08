DTM flow Monitoring Registry Dashboard: Non-Yemeni migrant arrivals and Yemeni returnees in July 2021

IOM Yemen DTM’s Flow Monitoring Registry (FMR) monitors key migrant arrival and Yemeni return locations on Yemen's northern border with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and southern coastal border. Enumerators placed at Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) record arrivals of migrants and returning Yemeni nationals in order to identify different patterns and types of migration, and to provide quantitative estimates to help define the population of irregular migrants entering the country. FMR is not representative of all ﬂows in Yemen and should be understood as only indicative of the individuals recorded at FMPs during the timeframe indicated. Access constraints limit the ability to collect data at some migrant arrival points.

In July 2021, IOM Yemen DTM estimates that 1,566 migrants entered Yemen, compared to 3,545 migrants in June 2021. The drop in numbers is because July saw extreme weather conditions, including strong winds, heavy rainfall and high tides, which made it difficult for migrants to travel by boat. Additionally, DTM estimates that 1,821 Yemeni returns from KSA during the month of July 2021, compared to 1,231 in June 2021. During the period between 1 January and 31 July 2021, an estimated 11,555 migrants and 3,052 Yemenis arrived in Yemen.

The migrant caseload was 94 per cent Ethiopian and six per cent Somali, with 100% of those tracked heading for Saudi Arabia. The migrants are predominantly male (81%), with eight per cent women, nine per cent boys and two per cent girls also among the travelers.

Through July reporting period, 200 migrants arrived from Somalia and were recorded at Ber Ali flow monitoring point in Shabwah governorate. Al Aarah flow monitoring point in Lahj governorate saw the highest number of migrant arrivals, with 1,366 migrants arriving from Djibouti.

METHODOLOGY:

DTM’s global flow monitoring methodology aims to identify areas prone to internal, cross-border and regional migration. Mobility area assessments are conducted at the national level. DTM teams then collect information at the local level to identify key transit points. Enumerators collect data from key informants at the flow monitoring points: key informants may be transport staff, custom officers, boat operators or migrants themselves. Data is collected through a basic form combined with direct observations –enabling breakdowns.

LIMITATIONS:

Data collected for these exercises should be understood as estimations only. They represent only part of the total flows passing through Yemen. The spatial and temporal coverage of this data collection activity is therefore incomplete. In addition, although data is collected daily, it is collected only during peak hours. The portion of the flows that occur during the uncovered hours is not represented. Data on vulnerability is based on direct observation and should be understood as mainly indicative.

