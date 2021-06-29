Dr. Al Rabeeah Meets Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Rome

ROME, ITALY: Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, Advisor to the Royal Court and Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), met today with the Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Qu Dongyu, at the organization’s headquarters in the Italian capital, Rome.

During the meeting, they discussed matters of common concern related to the humanitarian and relief field, especially in the sectors of food security, nutrition and early recovery. They also talked about ways to enhance joint cooperation between the two organizations to help even more crisis-affected people around the world to live healthier and more dignified lives.

Dr. Al Rabeeah briefed Mr. Dongyu on KSrelief’s international humanitarian work, which includes 1,616 projects in 68 countries; 652 of these projects, he explained, are in the food security, nutrition and early recovery sectors.

Director-General Dongyu praised the great humanitarian efforts being made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through KSrelief in many countries, stressing that the center had contributed to alleviating the suffering of many people in need due to the fact that KSrelief focuses its work on the most vital sectors for saving and improving the lives of vulnerable groups.

KSrelief has implemented five projects in food and agricultural security and early recovery through the (FAO) in Yemen, at a total cost of more than USD 33 million.