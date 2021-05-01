Displaced wherever they go, Al-Amal camp to accommodate 550 displaced families opened in Marib

HUMAN ACCESS in Marib Governorate, funded by the Humanitarian Relief, Human Rights and Freedoms (IHH) organization, inaugurated Al-Amal (the Hope) camp for the displaced in Alsuwaida’a area, north of Marib city, with the aim of relieving the suffering of displaced families by providing them with the basic necessities of life.

In the opening ceremony attended by Dr. Abdu Rabbo Miftah, the Undersecretary of Marib Governorate, Abdullah Abu Al Ghaith, Deputy Chairman of the Shura Council, praised the humanitarian efforts made by HUMAN ACCESS and the local authority in Marib governorate to serve the displaced and provide them with basic services.

Abu Al-Ghaith also stressed the need to unify relief and humanitarian work and strengthen the partnership between the local authority, executive offices and humanitarian partners in the governorate. Abu al-Ghaith called on international and regional organizations to shoulder their humanitarian responsibilities towards tens of thousands of recently displaced people and to meet the repeated humanitarian calls of the Executive Unit for the Management of Displaced Persons Camps (ExU) in Marib to contribute to the relief and shelter of hundreds of displaced families.

For his part, Mohammed Al-Mazab, Director of Relief Department for HUMAN ACCESS, stated that the camp is accommodating 550 displaced families, and in its first phase, it targets 300 displaced families as a result of the recent events in the Marib governorate.

Al-Mazab pointed out that the camp includes 300 residential tents equipped with mattresses, blankets and pillows, 300 clean drinking water tanks, and 70 bathrooms with installations of sewage drainage network, in addition to providing protection services and psychological and social support for the displaced. Al-Mazab also thanked IHH for its efforts in adopting relief and humanitarian projects.