Desert locust upsurge: Progress report on the response in the Greater Horn of Africa and Yemen | May–August 2021

The fight against desert locust continues in the Greater Horn of Africa and Yemen, now raging for 20 months – since January 2020. Collective efforts from governments, FAO and partners are proving extremely effective in controlling this upsurge, which is the worst to hit the region in 70 years.

Thanks to generous contributions from 29 partners, in addition to FAO’s own resources, close to USD 220 million have been mobilized towards FAO’s desert locust appeal for the Greater Horn of Africa and Yemen as of the end of August 2021. This represents 95 percent of the resources needed to continue the operation until the first quarter of 2022.