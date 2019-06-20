Desert Locust situation update 20 June 2019

Hatching and band formation starts in Yemen while risk of swarms arriving in summer breeding areas remains high

Although control operations have treated nearly 200 000 ha so far this month, all countries should remain vigilant and be prepared for any swarms that might arrive in Sudan and along the Indo-Pakistan border where higher than normal breeding is expected during the summer months.

In Saudi Arabia, ground and aerial control operations continue against numerous groups of immature and mature adults and a few remaining hopper groups and bands in the interior between Riyadh and Hail, and near Tabuk, Wadi Dawasir, Abha and south of Kuwait. Teams treated 36 580 ha on 1-15 June. Infestations are expected to decline due to dry conditions and control. Small swarms could form and move to Sudan, Yemen and perhaps the Indo-Pakistan border.

In Yemen, hatching and the formation of hopper groups and bands have commenced in the interior where egg-laying continues between Marib and Al Hazm and near Bayhan. Numerous mature swarms were seen in the past few days throughout the central highlands as well as on the southern coast near Aden where at least one laid eggs. More egg-laying, hatching and hopper band formation will occur in the interior, in some areas on the coast near Aden and probably on the northern Red Sea coast.

In Iran, intensive ground and aerial control operations continue against spring-bred hopper groups, immature and mature adult groups and one swarm mainly in the southern provinces of Bushehr, Hormozgan, southern Kerman and Sistan-Baluchistan. Teams treated 151 250 ha on 1-15 June. As vegetation dries out, more groups of immature adults and perhaps a few small swarms are expected to form in the coming weeks and move to the Indo-Pakistan border area.

In Pakistan, ground control operations continue in spring breeding areas of Baluchistan against hopper groups in the interior (Dalbandin) and near the coast in Turbat, Gwadar and Lasbela. Similar operations are in progress against hoppper and adult groups in a few summer areas of Nara and Cholistan deserts. Teams treated 4 625 ha on 1-15 June. Adult groups will move from Baluchistan to the summer breeding areas along the Indo-Pakistan border where more hatching and the formation of hopper groups will occur.

In India, ground control operations are in progress against first to third instar hoppers and groups in Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan. Teams treated 1 707 ha on 1-15 June. More hatching and the formation of hopper groups are expected in the coming weeks in Rajasthan, which may be supplemented by groups of adults and perhaps a few small swarms arriving from spring breeding areas.

In Sudan, ground teams treated 3 700 ha of immature and mature adult groups in the Nile Valley between Abu Hamd and Dongola on 1-18 June. Breeding is underway in a few areas and hatching is expected to cause hoppers to form small groups. Scattered immature and mature adults were seen further south in the Baiyuda Desert towards the summer breeding areas where small swarms could arrive from Saudi Arabia and lay in areas of recent rains.

In Egypt, limited ground control (354 ha) was carried out against scattered mature adults in the Western Desert near Baris and Tushka and near Aswan on 1-11 June.

The Western Region is not threatened although a few small swarms may reach eastern Chad.